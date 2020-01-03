Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is involved in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands primarily in the United States. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is based in Norcross, Georgia. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CTT. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Catchmark Timber Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

CTT stock opened at $11.08 on Monday. Catchmark Timber Trust has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $12.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average is $10.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 119.09% and a negative return on equity of 48.74%. The company had revenue of $26.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Catchmark Timber Trust will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. Catchmark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is -21.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 75,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Catchmark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

