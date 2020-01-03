Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.45

Cenovus Energy Inc (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.45 and traded as high as $13.66. Cenovus Energy shares last traded at $13.21, with a volume of 2,992,292 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVE. Raymond James set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.81.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.62.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

In other news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail purchased 20,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.08 per share, with a total value of C$261,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 222,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,903,760.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

