Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) to report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Central Garden & Pet reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $540.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.99 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

CENT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Argus cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Cofer acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 308.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 621.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 508.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. 19.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.59. 104,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,729. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of -0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.31. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.69.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Garden & Pet (CENT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.