Chainlink (LINK) Hits Market Capitalization of $637.73 Million

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Chainlink token can now be bought for $1.82 or 0.00024768 BTC on major exchanges including Kyber Network, Radar Relay, Binance and OKEx. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $637.73 million and approximately $60.32 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chainlink has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chainlink alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00185783 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.49 or 0.01406740 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00121723 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Chainlink Token Profile

Chainlink launched on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract

Chainlink Token Trading

Chainlink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Gate.io, OKEx, Huobi, COSS, Radar Relay, Coinbase, Mercatox, IDEX, Binance and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.