CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHF Solutions, Inc. is a medical device company which focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow (R) System. Its commercial product Aquadex system, is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. CHF Solutions Inc., formerly known as Sunshine Heart Inc., is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

Get CHF Solutions alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of CHF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHFS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.87. The company had a trading volume of 145,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,350. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.86. CHF Solutions has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $13.90.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter. CHF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 229.50% and a negative net margin of 317.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CHF Solutions will post -6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHFS. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CHF Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in CHF Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CHF Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHF Solutions Company Profile

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the provision of solutions for patients suffering from fluid overload. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CHF Solutions (CHFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CHF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.