Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $120.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Cincinnati Financial have outperformed the industry in a year's time. The company is appointing agencies and expanding product offerings to ramp up its business. Cincinnati Financial continues to grow premiums through a disciplined expansion of Cincinnati Re while the division makes a nice contribution to the company’s overall earnings. Consistent cash flow and sufficient cash balances continue to boost liquidity. Commitment toward executing its strategic initiatives will help improve pricing precision. Low leverage, ample capital, consistent cash flow generation and favorable reserve release should drive growth. However, exposure to cat loss makes its earnings volatile. Higher expenses might also weigh on margins. Continued turmoil in group benefits associated with Affordable Care Act concerns.”

CINF has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Cincinnati Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cincinnati Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.00.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $105.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.10. Cincinnati Financial has a 1 year low of $74.26 and a 1 year high of $118.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.58.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.87%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth about $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

