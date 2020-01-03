Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $57.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.28% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CCEP. ValuEngine raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Argus cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays set a $61.00 price target on Coca-Cola European Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital started coverage on Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

Shares of NYSE CCEP traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.22. 704,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,081. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.53 and a 200-day moving average of $54.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCEP. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $1,073,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $672,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,310,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,093,000. 27.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

