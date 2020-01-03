Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,010 ($39.59).

CCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Coca Cola HBC from GBX 2,700 ($35.52) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 3,050 ($40.12) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Coca Cola HBC stock traded up GBX 13 ($0.17) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,605 ($34.27). 449,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,987. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.05. Coca Cola HBC has a 12 month low of GBX 2,296 ($30.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,094 ($40.70). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,526.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,642.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18.

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,511 ($33.03) per share, for a total transaction of £3,816.72 ($5,020.68). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 471 shares of company stock valued at $1,161,287.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

