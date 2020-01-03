Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. is a registered bank holding company whose wholly owned subsidiary, Columbia State Bank,conducts a full-service commercial banking business. Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, the Company provides a full range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and other individuals through banking offices located in the Tacoma metropolitan area and contiguous parts of the Puget Sound region of Washington, as well as the Longview and Woodland communities in southwestern Washington.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Banking System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.49. The stock had a trading volume of 326,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,500. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.91 and a 200-day moving average of $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.08. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $41.40.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $150.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Columbia Banking System news, EVP David C. Lawson sold 1,164 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $46,501.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,932.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 205.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

