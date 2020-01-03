Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS DIVERSIFIED was formed to acquire and manage a group of middle market businesses that are headquartered in North America. CODI provides public investors with an opportunity to participate in the ownership and growth of companies which have historically been owned by private equity firms, wealthy individuals or families. CODI’s disciplined approach to its target market provides opportunities to methodically purchase attractive businesses at values that are accretive to its shareholders. For sellers of businesses, CODI’s unique structure allows CODI to acquire businesses efficiently with no financing contingencies and, following acquisition, to provide its companies with substantial access to growth capital. “

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CODI traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $25.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,250. Compass Diversified has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $26.37. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $388.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.47 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 18.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gordon M. Burns sold 99,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $2,432,065.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elias Sabo bought 18,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.02 per share, with a total value of $403,714.68. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 585,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,893,788.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,660,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.08% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Diversified (CODI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.