Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.37-0.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $154-156 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.80 million.Core Laboratories also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.39-0.41 EPS.
Shares of Core Laboratories stock opened at $38.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $36.50 and a 52-week high of $75.63. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.92.
Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The firm had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Core Laboratories Company Profile
Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.
