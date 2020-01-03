Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.38.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.48. 471,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,200. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $30.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.31). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $159.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 54.73%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick acquired 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.93 per share, with a total value of $30,248.19. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $58,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,807,634.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 5,776 shares of company stock valued at $165,287. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

