Costar Technologies (OTCMKTS:CSTI) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Costar Technologies (OTCMKTS:CSTI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Costar Technologies stock opened at $10.89 on Monday. Costar Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average is $9.63.

Costar Technologies (OTCMKTS:CSTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.77 million for the quarter.

Costar Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of products for the video surveillance and machine vision markets in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Costar Video Systems, CohuHD Costar, and Other. Its products include surveillance cameras, lenses, digital video recorders, and high speed domes, as well as industrial vision products to observe production and assembly lines.

