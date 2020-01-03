Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Craft Brew Alliance Inc. is engaged in the business of brewing, marketing and selling of craft beers in the United States. The Company operates in two segments: Beer Related operations and Pubs and Other. Craft Brew owns and operates production breweries with adjacent restaurants or pubs in Portland, Oregon, Woodinville, Washington and Portsmouth, New Hampshire and in Kona, Hawaii. It offers its beer products under the Widmer Brothers, Redhook and Kona Brewing brand names. Craft Brew Alliance Inc., formerly known as Craft Brewers Alliance, Inc., is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Craft Brew Alliance in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen lowered shares of Craft Brew Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Craft Brew Alliance and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Craft Brew Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.79.

BREW traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.42. 178,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,353. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day moving average is $12.72. Craft Brew Alliance has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.63 million, a PE ratio of 78.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). Craft Brew Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $50.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.88 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Craft Brew Alliance will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Craft Brew Alliance by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 66,590 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Craft Brew Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 784,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after acquiring an additional 109,016 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.14% of the company’s stock.

Craft Brew Alliance Company Profile

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

