Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $55.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. provides cloud-delivered endpoint protection. Leveraging artificial intelligence, the CrowdStrike Falcon(R) platform protects customers against cyberattacks on endpoints on or off the network. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif. “

Get Crowdstrike alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Crowdstrike from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Monday, December 9th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.10.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $49.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.04. Crowdstrike has a 12 month low of $44.58 and a 12 month high of $101.88.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $125.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.79 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 124,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $6,209,955.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 2,422,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $120,398,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,422,500 shares in the company, valued at $120,398,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,862,248 shares of company stock valued at $142,200,055 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Crowdstrike in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Crowdstrike in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crowdstrike in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crowdstrike in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Crowdstrike in the third quarter worth about $70,000. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crowdstrike (CRWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crowdstrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crowdstrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.