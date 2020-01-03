CrypticCoin Trading Down 16.6% Over Last Week (CRYP)

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One CrypticCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Exrates and LATOKEN. CrypticCoin has a total market cap of $351,484.00 and $5,169.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CrypticCoin has traded down 16.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CrypticCoin alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00389011 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00074093 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00110785 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000378 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin Profile

CrypticCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. The official website for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io . The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io . The official message board for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io/news

CrypticCoin Coin Trading

CrypticCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrypticCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CrypticCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CrypticCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CrypticCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.