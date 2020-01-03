Cryptocean (CRON) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $32,947.00

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Cryptocean coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00002779 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Exrates and Coinsbit. Cryptocean has a total market cap of $1.32 million and $32,947.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cryptocean has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038753 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.77 or 0.05929797 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00030060 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002340 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00036075 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Cryptocean Coin Profile

Cryptocean (CRYPTO:CRON) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,469,244 coins. The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cryptocean Coin Trading

Cryptocean can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Coinsbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

