CRYSTAL VY FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CYVF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

CRYSTAL VY FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CYVF)’s share price traded down 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $55.00 and last traded at $55.00, 1,056 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 6% from the average session volume of 1,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.34.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.64.

About CRYSTAL VY FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CYVF)

Crystal Valley Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for First State Bank that provides various personal and business banking products and services in Northern Indiana. Its deposits products include checking, savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for CRYSTAL VY FINL/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRYSTAL VY FINL/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.