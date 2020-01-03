CSOP MSCI China A International Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:CNHX) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of CSOP MSCI China A International Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:CNHX) dropped 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.45 and last traded at $27.45, approximately 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.75.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.09.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $2.461 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from CSOP MSCI China A International Hedged ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.60.

