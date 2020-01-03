Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.86.

CUB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Cubic in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cubic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Cubic from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

CUB stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.00. The company had a trading volume of 247,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.12. Cubic has a 52-week low of $53.08 and a 52-week high of $75.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $471.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.34 million. Cubic had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cubic will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cubic news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.26 per share, with a total value of $63,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,128.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans bought 1,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.96 per share, for a total transaction of $99,833.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,223.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,065 shares of company stock worth $246,789 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cubic by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cubic by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cubic by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,464 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Cubic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Cubic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

