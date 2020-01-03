CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $64.20 Billion

Analysts expect that CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) will announce sales of $64.20 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Five analysts have issued estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.74 billion to $65.88 billion. CVS Health posted sales of $54.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full-year sales of $253.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $248.37 billion to $255.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $257.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $240.19 billion to $272.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen set a $76.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.43.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,605,072.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $6,010,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,831 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVS. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.1% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 14,911 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,641 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 19,579 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $73.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,661,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,858,516. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.08. The company has a market cap of $96.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.92. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $77.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

