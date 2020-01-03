Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Denny’s Corp., formerly Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc., is one of the largest restaurant companies, operating moderately-priced restaurants: Denny’s, Hardee’s, Quincy’s, El Pollo Loco, Coco’s and Carrows. The company believes its restaurants benefit from the diversity of the restaurant concepts, the generally strong market positions and consumer recognition enjoyed by these chains, the benefits of a centralized support system for purchasing, menu development, human resources, management information systems, site selection, restaurant design and construction. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CL King initiated coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Maxim Group raised Denny’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a hold rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Denny’s from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Denny’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of Denny’s stock opened at $19.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.06. Denny’s has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $23.88.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.62 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Denny’s will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Stephen C. Dunn sold 58,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,138,057.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,691.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 2,529.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

