DEX (DEX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $121,890.00

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. DEX has a total market capitalization of $2.98 million and approximately $121,890.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEX token can now be bought for $0.0155 or 0.00000212 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX and Coinbit. Over the last seven days, DEX has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DEX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013639 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00186384 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $105.19 or 0.01430901 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024487 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00120651 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About DEX

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit

Buying and Selling DEX

DEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.