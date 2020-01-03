Digitalcoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $5.00 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 40.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $86,229.00 and $5.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded up 184% against the U.S. dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001971 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2013. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 34,530,288 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

