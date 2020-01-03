Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diodes Incorporated is a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality discrete and analog semiconductor products, primarily to the communications, computing, industrial, consumer electronics and automotive markets. The Company’s corporate sales, marketing, engineering and logistics headquarters is located in Southern California, with two manufacturing facilities in Shanghai, China, a wafer fabrication plant in Kansas City, Missouri, engineering, sales, warehouse and logistics offices in Taipei, Taiwan and Hong Kong, and sales and support offices throughout the world. Diodes, Inc. recently acquired Anachip Corporation, a fabless analog IC company in Hsinchu Science Park, Taiwan. It’s product focus is on subminiature surface-mount discrete devices, analog power management ICs and Hall-effect sensors all of which are widely used in end-user equipment. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Diodes from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Diodes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.64. 333,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,350. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.10. Diodes has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $57.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.33.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $323.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diodes will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Diodes news, VP Julie Holland sold 6,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total value of $300,498.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,596,964.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Emily Yang sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $139,931.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,979.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,376 shares of company stock valued at $6,394,596. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

