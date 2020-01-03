Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

DISCB stock opened at $39.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.25 and a 200-day moving average of $35.19. Discovery Inc Series B has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $41.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.25.

Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Discovery Inc Series B had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

