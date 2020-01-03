Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $51.50

Duke Royalty Ltd (LON:DUKE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 51.50 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 50.75 ($0.67), with a volume of 111874 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.75 ($0.67).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 48.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 10.43, a current ratio of 12.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.61 million and a PE ratio of 24.17.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. Duke Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.43%.

Duke Royalty Limited, formerly Praetorian Resources Limited, is a closed-ended investment holding company. The Company’s investment policy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of royalty finance and related opportunities to build a stable and reliable income for shareholders by seeking to invest in, long term, revenue-based royalties in private and/or public companies, and/or other alternative asset classes and/or financing instruments from time to time that bear similar risk and return characteristics to the investments in long term, revenue-based royalties.

