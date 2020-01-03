Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.13

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.13 and traded as high as $21.30. Eagle Bancorp Montana shares last traded at $21.27, with a volume of 299 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average of $18.13. The company has a market cap of $135.85 million, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.55.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $18.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is 35.51%.

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, SVP Tracy A. Zepeda sold 5,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $103,617.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $30,228. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth M. Walsh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 260,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,798,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,656 shares of company stock worth $289,618. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBMT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 261.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 20,554.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,127 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 21.4% in the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 425,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,059,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

