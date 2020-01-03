Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The Company markets EP-1101 to treat heparin-induced thrombocytopenia. It develops EP-3101, EP-3102, Ryanodex and EP-4104. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

EGRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

Shares of EGRX stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $59.80. The stock had a trading volume of 142,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,228. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.34 and its 200-day moving average is $57.69.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $41.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eagle Pharmaceuticals news, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 7,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $470,992.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 49,967 shares of company stock worth $3,111,284 over the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 395.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,277 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

