Eco Animal Health Group’s (EAH) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Eco Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
EAH opened at GBX 211 ($2.78) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $142.46 million and a PE ratio of 12.20. Eco Animal Health Group has a 12 month low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 755 ($9.93). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 211.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 330.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.
Eco Animal Health Group Company Profile
