Eco Animal Health Group’s (EAH) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Eco Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

EAH opened at GBX 211 ($2.78) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $142.46 million and a PE ratio of 12.20. Eco Animal Health Group has a 12 month low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 755 ($9.93). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 211.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 330.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Get Eco Animal Health Group alerts:

Eco Animal Health Group Company Profile

ECO Animal Health Group plc develops and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company offers Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory and enteric diseases in pigs and poultry. It also provides generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Eco Animal Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco Animal Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.