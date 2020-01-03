EDC Blockchain Price Hits $0.0063 on Top Exchanges (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, LocalTrade, Bit-Z and DDEX. EDC Blockchain has a market cap of $16.75 million and $637,273.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00057799 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00084205 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00001066 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00060681 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,351.11 or 0.99740800 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 107% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000332 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Profile

EDC Blockchain (EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide . The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

EDC Blockchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, P2PB2B, LocalTrade, DigiFinex and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

