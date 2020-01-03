eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eHealth, Inc. is the parent company of eHealthInsurance, the leading online source of health insurance for individuals, families and small businesses. eHealthInsurance presents complex health insurance information in an objective, user-friendly format, enabling the research, analysis, comparison and purchase of health insurance products that best meet consumers’ needs. eHealth and eHealthInsurance.com are registered trademarks of eHealthInsurance Services, Inc. eHealth, Inc. and its technology was responsible for the nation’s first Internet-based sale of a health insurance policy. The Company is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded eHealth to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James set a $90.00 price target on eHealth and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI set a $125.00 price target on eHealth and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on eHealth in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $111.00 price target on eHealth and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. eHealth currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.91.

NASDAQ EHTH opened at $97.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 155.41 and a beta of 1.16. eHealth has a one year low of $36.00 and a one year high of $112.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $69.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.74 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 1.22%. eHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that eHealth will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eHealth news, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $138,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in eHealth by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in eHealth by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in eHealth by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in eHealth by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in eHealth by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after buying an additional 10,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

