Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $56.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Electrolux AB manufactures appliances and outdoor and industrial products. The Company produces household and commercial appliances, vacuum cleaners and other floor care machines, sewing machines, chain saws, lawn mowers, weed eaters, aluminum extrusions, conveyor systems and archive systems and recycles scrap metals and waste paper. Products are sold in Europe, North America and Asia. “

ELUXY has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Electrolux from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. DNB Markets cut Electrolux from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

OTCMKTS ELUXY opened at $50.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Electrolux has a fifty-two week low of $40.45 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.48). Electrolux had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Electrolux will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances and appliances for professional use. It operates through six segments: Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa; Major Appliances North America; Major Appliances Latin America; Major Appliances Asia/Pacific; Home Care & SDA; and Professional Products.

