Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) PT Raised to $165.00 at Argus

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) had its target price boosted by Argus from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Eli Lilly And Co from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly And Co from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $135.67.

NYSE:LLY opened at $132.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.19. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $137.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.01.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 107.99% and a net margin of 35.10%. Eli Lilly And Co’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 46.49%.

In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.49 per share, for a total transaction of $200,038.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,066,735.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 19,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total value of $2,618,794.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,560,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,225,103,607.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,405 shares of company stock worth $909,004 and sold 1,322,859 shares worth $157,006,991. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

