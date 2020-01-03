Elrond (ERD) Price Tops $0.0017 on Top Exchanges

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last week, Elrond has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Elrond token can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges including Dcoin, Binance DEX, Bilaxy and Binance. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $10.64 million and approximately $4.68 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Elrond alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013700 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00186146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.56 or 0.01404212 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024543 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00120860 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond launched on March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 17,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,184,166,667 tokens. The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Elrond Token Trading

Elrond can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Dcoin, Binance and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.