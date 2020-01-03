Else Nutrition (CVE:BABY) Shares Down 10.6%

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc (CVE:BABY) shares were down 10.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.47, approximately 161,134 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 143,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.39.

Else Nutrition

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc focuses on the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, sale, and/or license of food and nutrition products to the infant, toddler, children, and adult markets. The company offers baby snacks products; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and disposable sterile nipples (teats); baby formulas; and toddlers/kids nutritional drinks.

