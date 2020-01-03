Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Shares Gap Up to $4.50

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.27, but opened at $4.50. Endo International shares last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 7,963,800 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENDP. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Endo International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.70.

The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day moving average is $3.88.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.01 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 16.89% and a negative return on equity of 99.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Endo International PLC will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENDP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Endo International by 56.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 60,234 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in Endo International by 41.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 66,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Endo International during the second quarter valued at $98,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Endo International by 8.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 16,125 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Endo International by 6.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 218,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 13,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

