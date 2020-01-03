Engenco Limited (ASX:EGN) Insider Acquires A$1,810,152.76 in Stock

Engenco Limited (ASX:EGN) insider Dale Elphinstone bought 3,481,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.52 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of A$1,810,152.76 ($1,283,796.28).
The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Engenco Company Profile
