Engenco Limited (ASX:EGN) Insider Acquires A$1,810,152.76 in Stock

Engenco Limited (ASX:EGN) insider Dale Elphinstone bought 3,481,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.52 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of A$1,810,152.76 ($1,283,796.28).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get Engenco alerts:

Engenco Company Profile

Engenco Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services and products. It operates through Drivetrain, Centre for Excellence in Rail Training (CERT), Convair Engineering (Convair), Total Momentum, and Gemco Rail segments. The Drivetrain segment offers engine and powertrain maintenance, repair, and overhaul; power generation design and construction; and technical support, professional engineering, and training services, as well as new components and parts.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Engenco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engenco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.