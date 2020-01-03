Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 843,800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 484,572 shares.The stock last traded at $0.20 and had previously closed at $0.19.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Enservco stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,396,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 323,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.57% of Enservco worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

