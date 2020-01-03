Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) in a report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley began coverage on Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Eton Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eton Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.75.

NASDAQ ETON opened at $7.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.40. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts expect that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 181.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 16,813 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. It primarily focuses on liquid products, including injectable, oral liquid, and ophthalmic products. The company develops EM-100, an ophthalmic product for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis; ET-202 and ET-203, which are injectable product candidates for use in the hospital setting; ET-103, an oral liquid product candidate for hypothyroidism; ET-101, ET-102, and ET-104, which are oral liquid product candidates for neurological indications; and CT-100, a synthetic corticotropin therapeutic candidate for rheumatoid arthritis.

