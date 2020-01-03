Farmers and Merchants Bank (Maryland) (OTCMKTS:FMFG) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Farmers and Merchants Bank (Maryland) (OTCMKTS:FMFG)’s share price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.36 and last traded at $18.36, approximately 167 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.40.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.25 and its 200 day moving average is $26.92.

Farmers and Merchants Bank (Maryland) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FMFG)

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiary Farmers and Merchants Bank, provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses in Baltimore and Carroll counties in Maryland, and surrounding areas of northern Maryland. It offers checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, remote check deposits, and repurchase agreements.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers and Merchants Bank (Maryland) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers and Merchants Bank (Maryland) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.