Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Sells $160,500.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2020

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,642,324.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, December 26th, Artur Bergman sold 11,250 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $223,650.00.
  • On Thursday, December 19th, Artur Bergman sold 3,750 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $75,187.50.
  • On Thursday, December 12th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $150,450.00.
  • On Thursday, December 5th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $153,225.00.
  • On Friday, November 29th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $152,325.00.
  • On Thursday, November 21st, Artur Bergman sold 22,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $503,775.00.
  • On Wednesday, November 13th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $153,825.00.

FSLY stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.76. 1,281,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,200. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.06. Fastly Inc has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $35.25.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.29 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastly Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,696,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,879,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,771,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,698,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FSLY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.49.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Fastly (NYSE:FSLY)

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit