Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Sells $160,500.00 in Stock

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,642,324.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 26th, Artur Bergman sold 11,250 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $223,650.00.

On Thursday, December 19th, Artur Bergman sold 3,750 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $75,187.50.

On Thursday, December 12th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $150,450.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $153,225.00.

On Friday, November 29th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $152,325.00.

On Thursday, November 21st, Artur Bergman sold 22,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $503,775.00.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $153,825.00.

FSLY stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.76. 1,281,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,200. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.06. Fastly Inc has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $35.25.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.29 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastly Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,696,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,879,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,771,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,698,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FSLY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.49.

