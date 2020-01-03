Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $20.61

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.61 and traded as high as $22.16. Fauquier Bankshares shares last traded at $22.16, with a volume of 113 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Fauquier Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average of $20.49. The firm has a market cap of $80.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fauquier Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Fauquier Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fauquier Bankshares by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 153,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 22,443 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fauquier Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fauquier Bankshares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 222,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fauquier Bank that provides retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, including interest and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts; and time deposits. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, consumer and student loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity lines of credit.

