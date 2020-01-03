First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector IndexSM Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2020

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector IndexSM Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) shares dropped 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $58.30 and last traded at $58.53, approximately 4,101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 5,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.79.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.0604 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector IndexSM Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector IndexSM Fund by 158.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector IndexSM Fund by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector IndexSM Fund by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector IndexSM Fund by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,406,000 after acquiring an additional 18,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector IndexSM Fund by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector IndexSM Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector IndexSM Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit