First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector IndexSM Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Stock Price Down 0.4%

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector IndexSM Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) shares dropped 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $58.30 and last traded at $58.53, approximately 4,101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 5,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.79.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.0604 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector IndexSM Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector IndexSM Fund by 158.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector IndexSM Fund by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector IndexSM Fund by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector IndexSM Fund by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,406,000 after acquiring an additional 18,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector IndexSM Fund by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector IndexSM Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector IndexSM Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.