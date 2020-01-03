First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) traded down 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.70 and last traded at $35.79, 13,191 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 163,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.18.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.1881 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 3rd quarter valued at $588,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 472,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,018,000 after purchasing an additional 19,195 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 426,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after purchasing an additional 77,620 shares during the period.

