First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Up 0.3%

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $52.06 and last traded at $52.06, 8,829 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 179,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.90.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.20 and its 200 day moving average is $52.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.7161 per share. This represents a $8.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.50%. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $446,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 52,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,138 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $999,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000.

