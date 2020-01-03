Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.98.

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fiserv from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total transaction of $2,904,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 443,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,552,341.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total value of $2,005,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,837,845.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,500 shares of company stock worth $19,435,640 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Fiserv by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $612,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 19,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at about $7,325,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at about $11,438,995,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FISV stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,775,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,895,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.38. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $68.45 and a 1 year high of $118.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

