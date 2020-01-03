Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) Receives $55.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Fortis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Fortis in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Howard Weil upgraded Fortis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

FTS stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $41.55. 317,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,650. Fortis has a 12-month low of $32.94 and a 12-month high of $42.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.12.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortis will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,410,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,828,000 after buying an additional 398,352 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,167,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,121,000 after buying an additional 90,556 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Fortis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,243,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,994,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,209,000 after buying an additional 863,900 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,783,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,578,000 after buying an additional 37,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

