Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Trading 6.5% Higher

Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET)’s stock price traded up 6.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.79, 670,343 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 37% from the average session volume of 489,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Forum Energy Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price target on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.56.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average is $1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.78 million, a PE ratio of 89.50 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 91.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $239.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.31 million. On average, analysts forecast that Forum Energy Technologies Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Christopher Gaut acquired 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,127,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,723,626.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew L. Waite acquired 585,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $750,000.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 656,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 908,438 shares of company stock worth $1,160,201 over the last three months. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FET. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 9,463.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,791,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,856 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 501.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,441,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,443 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 81.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,014,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,397 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 51.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,993,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the second quarter valued at $3,096,000. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

