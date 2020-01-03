Freicoin Trading Down 10% Over Last Week (FRC)

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last seven days, Freicoin has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. One Freicoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. Freicoin has a total market cap of $146,774.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000259 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Freicoin Profile

Freicoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2017. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,659,241 coins. The official message board for Freicoin is freicoinalliance.com . The official website for Freicoin is freico.in . Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Freicoin

Freicoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Freicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Freicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

